Redx Pharma (LON:REDX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $24.00

Redx Pharma Plc (LON:REDX – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 24 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.35), with a volume of 1933 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26 ($0.33).

Redx Pharma Stock Up 5.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 29.08 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 38.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.77 million, a PE ratio of -288.89 and a beta of -0.22.

Redx Pharma Company Profile

Redx Pharma Plc engages in drug discovery, pre-clinical development, and licensing activities in the United Kingdom. It discovers and develops small molecule drugs for treating anti-cancer and fibrosis targets in the areas of unmet medical needs. The company also develops RXC004, a porcupine inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for targeted therapy of Wnt-ligand driven cancer; and RXC007, an oral selective rho associated coiled-coil containing protein kinase 2 (ROCK2) inhibitor for the treatment of fibrotic diseases.

