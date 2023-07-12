Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Trading Up 0.3%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 16,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 20,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 million, a P/E ratio of 271.88 and a beta of 1.19.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDVT. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Red Violet in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 10,472.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 70.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 542.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Red Violet by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

