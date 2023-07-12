Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) Trading Up 0.3%

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $21.75 and last traded at $21.75. Approximately 16,873 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the average daily volume of 20,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.
Red Violet Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.28. The stock has a market cap of $302.76 million, a P/E ratio of 271.88 and a beta of 1.19.
Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.63 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 1.71%.
Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.
