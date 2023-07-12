Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for FMC (FMC)

FMC (NYSE: FMC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

7/12/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $139.00 to $122.00.

7/12/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $110.00.

7/11/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $135.00 to $105.00.

7/11/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $145.00 to $120.00.

7/11/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $148.00 to $118.00.

7/11/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $120.00 to $101.00.

7/11/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $147.00 to $127.00.

7/11/2023 – FMC had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $144.00 to $128.00.

5/18/2023 – FMC is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:FMC traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,270,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,218. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.16 and a 200-day moving average of $118.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $88.77 and a 52-week high of $134.38.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 27.91% and a net margin of 12.51%. FMC’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FMC Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

In related news, CEO Mark Douglas acquired 4,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $115.53 per share, for a total transaction of $476,099.13. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,814,366.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in FMC by 1,743.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in FMC by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 61,046 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in FMC by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 45,706 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,704,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in FMC in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of FMC by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,303 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

