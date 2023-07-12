Raymond James Lowers Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Price Target to C$38.00

Endeavour Mining (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

EDVMF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 3,000 ($38.60) to GBX 2,600 ($33.45) in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$38.50 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,600 ($33.45) to GBX 2,350 ($30.23) in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Endeavour Mining Price Performance

Shares of EDVMF stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. 481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,391. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.88. Endeavour Mining has a fifty-two week low of $16.47 and a fifty-two week high of $27.40.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a gold mining company in West Africa. It has six operating assets, including the Boungou, Houndé, Mana, and Wahgnion mines in Burkina Faso; the Ity mine in Côte d'Ivoire; the Lafigué project in Côte d'Ivoire; the Sabodala-Massawa mine in Senegal; the Kalana projects in Mali; and a portfolio of exploration assets on the Birimian Greenstone Belt across Burkina Faso, Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, and Senegal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.