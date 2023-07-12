Raydium Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.67 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. Over the last week, Raydium has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Raydium has a market capitalization of $42.57 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Raydium token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000646 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Raydium

Raydium’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 217,341,765 tokens. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Raydium is raydium.io/#.

Raydium Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

