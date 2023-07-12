Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Price Target Cut to GBX 75 by Analysts at Barclays

Quilter (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from GBX 80 ($1.03) to GBX 75 ($0.96) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on QUILF. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Quilter from GBX 140 ($1.80) to GBX 125 ($1.61) in a research note on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Quilter from GBX 76 ($0.98) to GBX 73 ($0.94) in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Shares of Quilter stock remained flat at $1.03 on Wednesday. 4,376 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,256. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.03. Quilter has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $1.20.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment administration services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth customers, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high net worth clients.

