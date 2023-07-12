Quantfury Token (QTF) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $78.80 Million

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. During the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $78.80 million and $4,805.53 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for $7.88 or 0.00025748 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quantfury Token Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 7.88533169 USD and is up 0.54 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $14,371.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

