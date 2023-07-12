QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Provence Wealth Management Group

Provence Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,218 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Certified Advisory Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 498 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 3,930 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QCOM stock traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.37. 3,283,018 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,829,123. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $131.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.15. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66.

QUALCOMM ( NASDAQ:QCOM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%. Equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. HSBC cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.75.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

