QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Expected to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.40 Per Share

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of QUALCOMM in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now expects that the wireless technology company will post earnings of $6.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.39. The consensus estimate for QUALCOMM’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for QUALCOMM’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.33 EPS.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. HSBC lowered their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.75.

Shares of QCOM opened at $116.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. QUALCOMM has a 12-month low of $101.47 and a 12-month high of $156.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.15.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $9.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.08 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 56.33% and a net margin of 25.67%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Sycomore Asset Management raised its position in QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 230 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 71.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

