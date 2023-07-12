Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Extra Space Storage Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for Extra Space Storage’s current full-year earnings is $8.51 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q1 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.31 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.38.

Extra Space Storage Stock Up 1.6 %

Extra Space Storage Cuts Dividend

Shares of NYSE EXR opened at $151.96 on Monday. Extra Space Storage has a 52-week low of $139.97 and a 52-week high of $216.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.97 and a 200-day moving average of $153.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extra Space Storage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 8,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,893,000 after purchasing an additional 15,327 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 2,388 self-storage stores in 41 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.7 million units and approximately 180.0 million square feet of rentable space.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.