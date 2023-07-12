Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Proximus PLC (OTCMKTS:BGAOY – Get Free Report) rose 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.55 and last traded at $1.55. Approximately 1,619 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 2,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.49.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BGAOY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Proximus from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group raised shares of Proximus from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Proximus from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.55.
Proximus Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.76.
Proximus Increases Dividend
About Proximus
Proximus PLC provides digital services and communication solutions in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Domestic, International Carrier Services, and TeleSign segments. The company offers fixed and mobile telephony, internet, and television services to residential customers and small businesses, and ICT services to residential, business, and telecom wholesale markets.
