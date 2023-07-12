Provence Wealth Management Group Raises Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Provence Wealth Management Group boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group’s holdings in Accenture were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $329.20.

Insider Activity

Accenture Stock Performance

In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total transaction of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,583,230. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN traded up $4.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $313.72. The stock had a trading volume of 688,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,493,673. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $327.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $298.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $282.70.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.