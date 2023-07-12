Provence Wealth Management Group Buys New Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 123 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton boosted its stake in Booking by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Lipe & Dalton now owns 1,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $20.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,804.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,647.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,521.75. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $2,821.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $1.97. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 137.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total transaction of $1,993,582.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,658.11, for a total value of $1,993,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 42,199 shares in the company, valued at $112,169,583.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,631.97, for a total transaction of $110,542.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,869.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,984 shares of company stock valued at $10,492,001. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BKNG shares. Argus increased their price target on Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Booking in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wedbush started coverage on Booking in a research note on Monday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,060.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Booking from $1,750.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

