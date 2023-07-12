ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX) Trading 5.8% Higher

ProShares Ultra Gold Miners (NYSEARCA:GDXX – Get Free Report) shares traded up 5.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $55.46 and last traded at $54.16. 19,600 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average session volume of 9,161 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.19.
ProShares Ultra Gold Miners Stock Up 5.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.16.
