Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Primo Water from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Primo Water from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.33.

Primo Water Price Performance

Shares of PRMW stock opened at $12.85 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.10 and its 200-day moving average is $14.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 47.59 and a beta of 1.03. Primo Water has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $16.47.

Primo Water Announces Dividend

Primo Water ( NYSE:PRMW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $546.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.04 million. Primo Water had a return on equity of 7.46% and a net margin of 1.88%. Equities research analysts expect that Primo Water will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Primo Water’s payout ratio is 118.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Primo Water

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 366,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $1,573,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 314.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 70,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after purchasing an additional 53,322 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Primo Water during the fourth quarter worth about $356,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 25.1% during the first quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 47,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 9,568 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, and Renü brands in the United States; Canadian Springs, Labrador Source, and Amazon Springs brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

