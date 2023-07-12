Presearch (PRE) Market Cap Achieves $13.10 Million

Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 11th. Presearch has a market cap of $13.10 million and approximately $61,036.28 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Presearch has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Presearch token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000108 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Presearch

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Presearch’s official website is www.presearch.io. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

