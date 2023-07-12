PotCoin Trading Down 42.6% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 11th. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $198,386.46 and approximately $319.11 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 42.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00316528 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00017440 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000448 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

PotCoin Coin Profile

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,362,693 coins. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

