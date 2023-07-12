Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 5,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSV traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.68. The company had a trading volume of 351,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,627,462. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.03 and a 12 month high of $77.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.93.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

