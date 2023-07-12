Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Acquires 1,330 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. United Parcel Service makes up approximately 2.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

UPS traded up $2.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $187.24. 410,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,287,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.54 and its 200 day moving average is $180.35. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $154.87 and a 52 week high of $209.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Loop Capital dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Melius assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

