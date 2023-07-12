PG&E (NYSE:PCG) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.11

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.11 and last traded at $18.11, with a volume of 7800704 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on PCG shares. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of PG&E from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.55.

PG&E Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of PG&E

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PG&E by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,625,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,132,791,000 after buying an additional 4,877,501 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,314,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,171,873,000 after acquiring an additional 15,210,198 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PG&E by 43.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,502,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,010,660,000 after acquiring an additional 18,984,092 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,328,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $813,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of PG&E by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

