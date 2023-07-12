Petrofac (OTCMKTS:POFCF) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.97 and last traded at $0.97. 10,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 4,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Petrofac Trading Down 0.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.94.

About Petrofac

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

