Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Benchmark

Stock analysts at Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

PR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. 500.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.08.

PR stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.45. 4,793,604 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,069,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 12-month low of $5.08 and a 12-month high of $12.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 4.48.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. The business had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Permian Resources will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $1,053,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $8,153,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter worth $669,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

