Pascal Deschatelets Sells 12,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Free Report) insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $1,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,046,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,508,039.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Pascal Deschatelets also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total value of $1,096,200.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $1,108,680.00.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $86.50. The company had a trading volume of 626,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,660,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 6.88 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.15 and a fifty-two week high of $94.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by ($0.14). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 225.82% and a negative net margin of 652.50%. The company had revenue of $44.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.42) earnings per share. Apellis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 211.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $55.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $88.00 to $106.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $112.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 66.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,590,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,760,000 after buying an additional 1,840,498 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,164,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 45.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,125,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,194,000 after buying an additional 665,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 8.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,569,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,400,000 after buying an additional 652,071 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 20.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,496,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,131,000 after acquiring an additional 590,469 shares in the last quarter. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

See Also

