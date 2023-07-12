Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Up 6%

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.60 and last traded at $4.58. Approximately 106,687 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 282,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ORLA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

Orla Mining Trading Up 5.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Institutional Trading of Orla Mining

Orla Mining ( NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.13 million for the quarter. Orla Mining had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 19.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $3,440,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,720,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,195,000 after purchasing an additional 494,216 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new stake in shares of Orla Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $3,589,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 511,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 202,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in shares of Orla Mining by 53.6% during the 1st quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 34,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,903 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Stories

