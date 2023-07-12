ORIX (NYSE:IX) Sets New 1-Year High at $92.28

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $92.28 and last traded at $92.16, with a volume of 6635 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on IX shares. StockNews.com upgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of ORIX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get ORIX alerts:

ORIX Stock Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market cap of $21.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $88.15 and a 200-day moving average of $86.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ORIX

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ORIX had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ORIX Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of ORIX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 744.2% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 439 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of ORIX by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ORIX by 57.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. 1.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ORIX

(Get Free Report)

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ORIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ORIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.