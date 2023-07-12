Orchid (OXT) Trading 5.9% Lower Over Last Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 12th. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.0511 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a total market cap of $49.23 million and $1.14 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Orchid Profile

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05132722 USD and is down -1.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $898,485.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

