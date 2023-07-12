Ono Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:OPHLF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $17.78

Ono Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OPHLF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.78 and last traded at $17.78, with a volume of 1400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.13.
Ono Pharmaceutical Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.
Ono Pharmaceutical Company Profile
Ono Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, produces, purchases, and sells pharmaceuticals and diagnostic reagents worldwide. It offers OPDIVO intravenous infusions for the treatment of malignant tumors; KYPROLIS for intravenous injection; EMEND capsules/PROEMEND intravenous injections for chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting; DEMSER capsules for improvement of the symptoms in patients with pheochromocytoma; and MEKTOVI, VELEXBRU, and ADLUMIZ tablets, as well as BRAFTOVI capsules for malignant tumors.
See Also
