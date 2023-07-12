Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTXFree Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.