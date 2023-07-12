Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Onconova Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONTX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised Onconova Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

Get Onconova Therapeutics alerts:

Onconova Therapeutics Stock Performance

Onconova Therapeutics stock opened at $1.15 on Friday. Onconova Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.62 and a fifty-two week high of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.96.

Institutional Trading of Onconova Therapeutics

Onconova Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). Onconova Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 9,122.57% and a negative return on equity of 67.03%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Onconova Therapeutics will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ONTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 140.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 321,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 188,116 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 21.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 622,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 110,965 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 147.0% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 46,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 27,396 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Onconova Therapeutics by 154.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 37,275 shares during the period. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Onconova Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Onconova Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel products to treat cancer in the United States. It has two clinical-stage programs, including narazaciclib, a multi-targeted kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I study for solid tumors, as well as hematological malignancies as a single agent or in combination with other anti-cancer therapies; and oral rigosertib alone or in combination with PD-1 inhibitor, which is in Phase I/IIa study for the treatment of progressive K-Ras mutated non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Onconova Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onconova Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.