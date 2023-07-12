Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Shares of OMER stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.18. 416,857 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 790,763. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $325.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.65. Omeros has a twelve month low of $1.74 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Omeros will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Omeros news, Director Arnold C. Hanish sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total value of $32,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,532.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Omeros by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Omeros by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 205,160 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 5,938 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Omeros by 11.5% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Omeros by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 605,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Omeros by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.53% of the company’s stock.

Omeros Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, cancers, and addictive and compulsive disorders. The company's clinical programs include Narsoplimab (OMS721/MASP-2) that has completed pivotal studies for hematopoietic stem-cell transplant-associated thrombotic microangiopathy (HSCT-TMA); that is in Phase III clinical trial for immunoglobulin A nephropathy (IgAN); and Phase II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

