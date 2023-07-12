Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 205,474 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 57% from the previous session’s volume of 130,532 shares.The stock last traded at $19.47 and had previously closed at $18.58.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -177.00 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.86 and a 200-day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 7.93.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Olink Holding AB (publ) had a negative return on equity of 3.45% and a negative net margin of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $27.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Olink Holding AB will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $1,143,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,473,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,406,000 after purchasing an additional 16,792 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) during the fourth quarter worth $9,479,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) by 164.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,010,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,641,000 after buying an additional 628,296 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in shares of Olink Holding AB (publ) in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

Olink Holding AB (publ) provides various products and services for the academic, government, biopharmaceutical, biotechnology, service provider, and other institutions that focuses on life science research. The company's products include Olink Explore for cardiovascular and metabolic, oncology, neurology, or inflammation diseases; Olink Target product line; Olink Flex, a low-plex applications and use-cases; and Olink Focus product line that consists of custom developed solutions for customers that has identified various proteins of interest or a protein signature to focus on.

