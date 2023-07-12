Ocado Group (OTCMKTS:OCDGF) Trading Up 1.4%

Ocado Group plc (OTCMKTS:OCDGF – Get Free Report) shares were up 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 293 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 8,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OCDGF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Ocado Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ocado Group in a report on Thursday, April 27th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $665.00.

Ocado Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.65.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. The company sells general merchandise and grocery products on its Ocado.com, as well as provides online retail solutions to corporate customers; and customer fulfillment center and logistics services.

