Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0484

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 11th. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000158 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $276.88 million and approximately $6.39 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Oasis Network has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,881.21 or 0.06147820 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00043087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.21 or 0.00030107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017377 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00013541 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000187 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00004353 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.04875787 USD and is up 4.40 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 79 active market(s) with $8,861,709.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

