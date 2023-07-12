Northern Financial Advisors Inc Sells 252 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,922 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Walmart makes up approximately 1.2% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% during the first quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Transparent Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Transparent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.04, for a total value of $1,505,128.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,490,621 shares in the company, valued at $231,105,879.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.97, for a total transaction of $1,346,852.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 171,735 shares in the company, valued at $27,128,977.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,208,665 shares of company stock worth $1,421,177,843. 46.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE WMT traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $155.65. 1,465,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,119,151. The stock has a market cap of $419.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.22. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.06 and a 1-year high of $159.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.91.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

