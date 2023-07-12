Northern Financial Advisors Inc Purchases New Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 108,111.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 193,168,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,397,725,000 after buying an additional 192,989,515 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 127,177,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,212,128,000 after buying an additional 23,532,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,636,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,307,000 after buying an additional 1,327,840 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,436,543,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of America by 1.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after buying an additional 603,512 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.72.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The stock had a trading volume of 21,847,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,795,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.78. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60. The firm has a market cap of $234.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

