Northern Financial Advisors Inc Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc cut its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 282.8% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of DD traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $72.58. The stock had a trading volume of 1,643,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,267,657. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.52 and a 1-year high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 43.63% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total value of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.