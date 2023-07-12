Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,625 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.0% of Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $16,067,000 after acquiring an additional 50,797 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.9% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.6% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 30,806 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.3% in the first quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 32,902 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In other news, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deeanne King sold 13,222 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.02, for a total transaction of $1,891,010.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,527.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,322 shares of company stock worth $30,280,391 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

TMUS traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $139.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,497,731 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,287. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.92 and a 1 year high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $167.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.61, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.56.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.82 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $178.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $172.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.80.

T-Mobile US Profile

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Further Reading

