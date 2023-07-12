Northern Financial Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the quarter. Northern Financial Advisors Inc’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITW. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. 3M restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $229.64.

Insider Activity

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 5,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $1,297,822.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,970.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

ITW traded up $1.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,939. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $254.24. The firm has a market cap of $76.75 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $235.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 92.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.40%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.