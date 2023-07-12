Northern Financial Advisors Inc Acquires New Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northern Financial Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 638 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,335,602 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,363,708,000 after purchasing an additional 430,524 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,174,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,249,634,000 after purchasing an additional 129,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,623,051 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,854,820,000 after purchasing an additional 47,546 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,915,197 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,463,536,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,784,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,264,595,000 after purchasing an additional 61,406 shares in the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BLK shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $583.00 to $542.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $840.00 to $780.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $760.00 to $740.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $780.00 to $770.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $662.00 to $673.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $762.15.

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $696.00, for a total transaction of $2,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 71,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,629,672. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 35,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.50, for a total transaction of $24,862,405.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 484,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,363,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded up $10.57 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $720.77. The stock had a trading volume of 226,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 662,874. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $673.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $688.70. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $503.12 and a 1-year high of $785.65. The stock has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a current ratio of 4.20.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.71 by $0.22. BlackRock had a net margin of 28.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. This represents a $20.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.03%.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

