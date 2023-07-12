Norish (LON:NSH) Stock Price Up 775%

Norish Plc (LON:NSH – Get Free Report) shares rose 775% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 178.87 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 175 ($2.25). Approximately 14,544 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 15,477 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 20 ($0.26).

Norish Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 175 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 175. The company has a market capitalization of £52.62 million and a PE ratio of 28.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.82.

About Norish

Norish Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides temperature controlled warehousing and logistics services to food manufacturers, importers, wholesalers, retailers, and distributors. The company operates through Product Sourcing Business, Temperature Controlled, and Dairy Farming segments. It offers bonded and cold storage, handling, blast freezing, de-vanning, picking and packing, and cross-docking and distribution services.

