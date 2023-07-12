Nervos Network Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.71 Million (CKB)

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Over the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One Nervos Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $116.91 million and $2.71 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30,606.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $96.88 or 0.00316528 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $276.07 or 0.00902025 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $164.26 or 0.00536690 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00061716 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000256 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.76 or 0.00129908 BTC.

Nervos Network Coin Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 42,015,623,384 coins and its circulating supply is 41,421,065,939 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nervos Network is nervos.org. Nervos Network’s official message board is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem that aims to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum. Its layer 1 protocol, Nervos CKB, provides a proof of work public blockchain that allows for the secure storage of any crypto-asset, while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling, and a “store of value” crypto-economic design through its native token, CKByte. CKByte is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value and a value token behind smart contracts. It also allows users to store, execute, and rent space on the Nervos Blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

