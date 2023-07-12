NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Shares of NatWest Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.11 and last traded at $3.11. Approximately 57,842 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,563% from the average daily volume of 3,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.02.

NatWest Group Stock Up 3.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Private Banking, and Commercial & Institutional segments.

