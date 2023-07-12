Moonbeam (GLMR) Tops One Day Volume of $1.88 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 12th. One Moonbeam coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000790 BTC on exchanges. Moonbeam has a market cap of $164.66 million and approximately $1.88 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Moonbeam has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00042775 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.09 or 0.00029773 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000188 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Moonbeam Coin Profile

Moonbeam (CRYPTO:GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,075,464,351 coins and its circulating supply is 683,135,242 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.