Monero Market Cap Hits $3.02 Billion (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 11th. Monero has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion and $59.25 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Monero has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $164.77 or 0.00539427 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Monero alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,544.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.06 or 0.00317771 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $275.81 or 0.00902970 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00013142 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.89 or 0.00061834 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000257 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00130462 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003266 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

XMR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,303,846 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Monero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Monero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.