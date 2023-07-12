Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY) Stock Price Up 1.2%

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) shares rose 1.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.80 and last traded at $12.80. Approximately 4,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 102% from the average daily volume of 2,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.65.

Mission Valley Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $42.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.01.

Mission Valley Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MVLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mission Valley Bancorp Company Profile

Mission Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Mission Valley Bank and Mission SBA Loan Servicing LLC that provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers. The company's deposit products include non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits; and money market, savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

