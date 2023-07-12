MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$24.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 2.74% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on MEG Energy from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Scotiabank upgraded MEG Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on MEG Energy from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEG Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$24.00.

MEG traded up C$0.07 on Wednesday, hitting C$23.36. 1,028,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,243,895. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.04. MEG Energy has a one year low of C$13.91 and a one year high of C$23.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$20.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$21.10. The firm has a market cap of C$6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.76.

MEG Energy ( TSE:MEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C($0.07). MEG Energy had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.21 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 2.1465517 EPS for the current year.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca oil region of Alberta, Canada. The company develops oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

