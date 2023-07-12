MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
MediciNova Company Profile
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than MediciNova
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 60
- Guide to Early Retirement: How to Invest for Early Retirement
- How to Invest in Cryptocurrency for Beginners
- How to Invest for Retirement at Age 50
- How to Analyze a Stock: A Step-by-Step Guide
Receive News & Ratings for MediciNova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediciNova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.