MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediciNova Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MediciNova by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

