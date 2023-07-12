MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVFree Report) in a research report report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MediciNova Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $2.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.25. The company has a market cap of $128.02 million, a P/E ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.00. MediciNova has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $2.73.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOVGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts forecast that MediciNova will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in MediciNova in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $549,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 161,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in MediciNova by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in MediciNova by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in MediciNova by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 110,036 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 35,031 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

