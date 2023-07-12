Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Reaches New 12-Month High at $121.63

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $121.63 and last traded at $120.99, with a volume of 21278 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on MTRN shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Materion in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, CL King raised their price target on Materion from $128.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th.

Materion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $108.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.10.

Materion Increases Dividend

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Materion’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Materion Co. will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. This is an increase from Materion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Materion news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Emily M. Liggett sold 2,398 shares of Materion stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total transaction of $250,806.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,130.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total value of $242,674.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,970,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Materion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Materion by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Materion by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,292,435 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Materion by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,375,000 after acquiring an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Materion by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 546,942 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,863,000 after acquiring an additional 49,658 shares during the last quarter. 93.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

