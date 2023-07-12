Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Acquired by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total transaction of $48,600,204.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares in the company, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 5,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.24, for a total transaction of $1,927,411.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,166,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.28, for a total value of $48,600,204.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,437,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,796,911,359.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,243 shares of company stock worth $209,102,122 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MA. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $472.00 to $476.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $390.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $453.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $414.00 to $442.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.04.

Shares of MA opened at $397.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $377.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $276.87 and a 12-month high of $398.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $379.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $369.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 169.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.