Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 550 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Massachusetts Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,775 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FCX. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,026,189,000 after buying an additional 153,694 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,433,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $503,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,888 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,533,638 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $628,278,000 after purchasing an additional 753,458 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 14,245,904 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $541,344,000 after purchasing an additional 950,270 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 13,496,129 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $611,468,000 after buying an additional 1,637,605 shares in the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.77. 3,884,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,610,622. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $46.73. The stock has a market cap of $58.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.77.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 16.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FCX shares. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. 3M reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,220. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

