Massachusetts Wealth Management Sells 3,016 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Massachusetts Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,016 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises approximately 2.1% of Massachusetts Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Massachusetts Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6,772.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 67.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BAC traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.48. 19,316,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,767,594. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The firm has a market cap of $234.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.35. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $26.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.43%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Bank of America from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Bank of America from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.72.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

